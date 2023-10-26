Alignment Rockford says healing-centered approach helps students with trauma succeed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alignment Rockford alongside Rockford Public Schools noticed the deep impact trauma at home can have on a students future in the classroom, though, some teachers and parents may not see them struggling.

The educational advocacy organization says every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential for their future; that’s why its mission is to focus on students success outside of the classroom.

Whether they’re seven or 17 years old a lot of different factors play into a student success in school. Since the coronavirus pandemic, experts have noticed the profound impact trauma can have on a student’s academic capabilities.

“The expectation that those children when they go into the school day without any support or without any effort to help mitigate that trauma. We’re really just setting our kids up for some failures.”

School can be challenging for some kids, maybe a certain subject is difficult to grasp, they aren’t good test takers or they struggle to make friends. However, experts say recent research show the biggest factor of all is trauma.

“We’re gonna put to bed our old way of talking about education and academic success in this community and we’re gonna start a new conversation moving forward,” said Emily Klonicki, the executive director for Alignment Rockford, an organization that supports both academic and lifelong improvements for youth.

According to researchers, one in four American students experience a traumatic event. This can prevent kids from concentrating, stunt their memory and disrupt a child’s ability to grow.

“That can be exceptionally scary when you’re child is struggling and you don’t have the tools so please know that you’re not alone,” Cacciapaglia says, “We just really have to stay together and communicate and center our community and our kids and our families needs first.”

Klonicki says some red flags to look out for are disinterest in school, lack of academic achievement or emotional outbursts.

“Understand that we are changing the community dialogue around education and we are not gonna sit and focus on you did it, you did it and pointing fingers at each other anymore,” Klonicki explains, “We’re coming around the table and sharing shared solutions to move our community forward.”

Mayor Tom McNamara also spoke at today’s event and says we need to stop talking about kids as “this kid” or “that kid” and start referring to them as our kids. We need to start truly valuing them as intelligent individuals.

