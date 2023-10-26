$250,000 winning scratch off sold at Cortland gas station

For selling the winning ticket, Kelley's Market Mobil on Rt. 38 and Somonauk Road will receive...
For selling the winning ticket, Kelley's Market Mobil on Rt. 38 and Somonauk Road will receive a $2,500 bonus.(Illinois Lottery)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT
CORTLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - A lucky winning ticket sold at a gas station in Cortland, Ill. will makes one Illinois Lottery player $250,000 richer.

Kailyn Emanuelson, assistant manager at Kelley’s Market Mobil on Rt. 38 and Somonauk Road says it’s a big win for the establishment.

“I’ve been the assistant manager at this store for over five years, and this is the first time that we’ve sold this big of a winning ticket,” she told the Illinois Lottery. “I grew up here in Cortland and this store has been a community staple forever. The majority of our customers live in town and I know most of them by name. That is why I’m almost 100% certain that the winner is one of our regulars.”

For selling the winning tickets, the store will receive a $2,500 bonus.

