$250,000 winning scratch off sold at Cortland gas station

CORTLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - A lucky winning ticket sold at a gas station in Cortland, Ill. will makes one Illinois Lottery player $250,000 richer.

Kailyn Emanuelson, assistant manager at Kelley’s Market Mobil on Rt. 38 and Somonauk Road says it’s a big win for the establishment.

“I’ve been the assistant manager at this store for over five years, and this is the first time that we’ve sold this big of a winning ticket,” she told the Illinois Lottery. “I grew up here in Cortland and this store has been a community staple forever. The majority of our customers live in town and I know most of them by name. That is why I’m almost 100% certain that the winner is one of our regulars.”

For selling the winning tickets, the store will receive a $2,500 bonus.

