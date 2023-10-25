Volunteer sign-up underway for 11th annual Stroll on State

Visiting www.strollonstate.com to register as a 2023 event volunteer.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plans for Rockford’s 2023 Stroll on State are underway, and the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) is looking for groups and individuals to help make the magic happen!

Those interested in signing up to volunteer can visit www.strollonstate.com for select time slots and dates.

Volunteer hours include working at Santa’s Workshop (official headquarters of Stroll on State) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Most shifts are four hours long.

Decorators are also needed for the event on Nov.17, and 18, as well as the day of the event, Nov. 25. Groups are needed to help remove the decorations after the holiday season on January 6.

Roughly 10,000 volunteer hours are available and provide a great team-building opportunity for local organizations.

The 11th Annual Stroll on State includes a parade, a 5K run/walk, tree lighting ceremony, music and other live performances, vendors, Santa visits, horse and wagon rides, letter writing to Santa and food and beverages.

Find out more about the event at the official Stroll on State website.

