Victim identified in Rockford shooting death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities release the name of a man who died from gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Rockford.

Benjamin Bledsoe, 29, of Rockford, died just after 11:30 p.m. after he was shot in the 1400 block of Meadow Court.

Police have one suspect in custody, Dezzeion Benjamin of Minneapolis, Minn., and say more charges and arrests could come later.

First-degree murder charges were issued for the Minnesota man on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.