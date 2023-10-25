Illinois implements new guidelines to curb maternal morbidity rates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An average 90 pregnancy-related deaths occurred in Illinois between 2018 and 2020. Now local health officials are implementing new policies to help bring the number down.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) attributes the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the state to substance use disorder. That data is part of the IDPH Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Report, which looks at maternal deaths statewide.

Rockford-area health leaders say they are not surprised by these numbers.

“I think the challenge that we’re faced with is not just simply prenatal care, excellent health care systems, but it’s not sufficient,” says Winnebago County Health Department Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell

Dr. Martell says the medical industry learns more every day about the social determinants of health especially among expectant moms. The IDPH says black women are two times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications.

“Obesity, hypertension, underlying health disorders and substance use disorders all contribute. So, what are we doing conceptually, right to care for women?”

Dr. Martell believes Winnebago County does a good job at caring for mother’s health but says we need to do more.

“We need to have an early I’m going to say warning/detection system that pregnant women can access here.”

“Some of the reasons that they cited for the increased risk of maternal morbidity are actually very true and accurate, especially here in the Rockford area.”

Dr. Nicole Macauley at MercyHealth’s Javon Bea Hospital says MercyHealth monitors these studies and put policies in place to help mothers. This includes a program to check in on patients frequently even after the baby is born.

“Just committing to finding a doctor or a midwife that they feel that they have a connection with. I think committing to delivering within a hospital setting is exceptionally important in order to decrease the risk of you know, maternal, as well as you know, infant morbidity and mortality.”

MercyHealth also has Narcan available for all of its patients who are going to be sent home with a narcotic after birth delivery or who have a prior history of narcotic use. A birth equity program is also in place to educate providers and community members on state infant and maternal morbidity rates. Finally, there’s a Social Determinants of Health program, which has providers ask mothers at several stages during and after pregnancy about drug use.

“We ask women about you know their social circumstances. If we could try to elicit anything that may increase their risk for poor birth outcome, and then we hook them up with resources in order to help alleviate that or try to decrease some of that stress.”

The Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) encourages patients to partner with a healthcare team to better their maternity care:

Connect:

Get support from the community around you. Use 2-1-1 to find and utilize nearby resources.

Connect with WCHD for support before, during, after giving birth.

Keep your healthcare team connected and informed of any emergency department visits, make sure emergency department staff know you are or were pregnant for up to one year after giving birth.

Inform:

Know what respectful care looks like, visit the WCHD website to find out more

Speak up if you are not receiving respectful care. Talk to a care provider you feel comfortable with, or work with your doula, partner or other care team member to advocate.

for pregnancy-related complications. Complete the survey you receive if you give birth in a hospital. This survey is anonymous and will provide feedback on your care to improve future care. Know the Urgent Maternal Warning Signs forpregnancy-related complications.

Thrive:

Write down where to call for pregnancy-related complications or concerns.

Schedule your postpartum follow-up care visits before leaving the birthing center or hospital.

Ensure you are discharged with the support and resources to care for yourself and your baby.

