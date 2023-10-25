Exciting activities announced for 11th annual Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s elves are hard at work planning and prepping for this year’s Stroll on State festivities. This year the celebration will be held Saturday, Nov. 25, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The celebration will feature all of the fan favorites such as the tree lighting, ice skating at the BMO Center, and fireworks. a few new additions include a snow globe and north pole photo opportunities, a giant Rockford-themed balloon, fake snow, and a new ugly sweater t-shirt for the Dasher Dash 5K.

Kristen Paul, Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau destination and development vice president says, “We have some fun new stuff including snow that will be blowing around throughout the footprint. We also have a larger-than-life snow globe that you can go inside of, we have the North Pole coming.”

Organizers say they always need volunteers, and it takes about 10,000 volunteer hours to decorate, run and wrap up each Stroll on State event.

John Groh, RACVB President says, “We could not produce Stroll on State without volunteers. We have a workshop where folks start in September. September, October and all of November getting ready a couple of days a week. So, hundreds of volunteers give up their time to produce us an event as a free gift to the community.”

Paul says, “Businesses are putting up their decorations and the planters are changed out and the street banners are changed out. So, it all of sudden feels really magical really quickly.”

For more information on how to get involved or for event activities click here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.