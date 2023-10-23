WWII vets take trip to Normandy

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - From the greatest generation to gen z, a group of state liners and a pair of WWII veterans, pack their bags for a week long overseas trip of a lifetime.

The trip is called “Normandy: A Bridge to History”, taking a stop in Normandy and then Bastogne, Belgium. It will be the first time both veterans attending the trip will return to the historic battlegrounds.

One traveler has his sights on destinations he wants to see again, stepping 80 years into his past.

“Utah Beach to see how much it may have changed. The Germans had bunkers up there. Just the terrain to see how much change they’ve done to make it the way they want to make it now,” said Gene Kleindl, who served in WWII.

Kleindl was deployed to Normandy Beach on D-Day. He still remembers when he and his brother, Cliff, signed up for basic training.

“He was gonna be drafted. If he’s gonna go in, I’ll enlist. My brother Cliff was sent into c-company infantry. Fortunately, they sent me into the medics,” Kleindl said. “It took us, I don’t know, 6 months to get out of Normandy.”

William Hunter is also leaving for the trip and served in the Navy from 1943-1945. He wasn’t deployed to Normandy but learned his lifelong passion during a hospital visit in Sydney, Australia. He also earned his nickname there - Magic Bill.

“All gave some and some gave all,” Hunter said. “There’s a cemetery there, where a lot of Americans that are buried there that were killed, and I understand it’s pristine. So that I’m sure will be very emotional.”

Fundraising for the event is being handled by the Wisconsin American Legion, who have raised $41,000 dollars for the trip. The total will actually cost double.

The Stateliners will take off for their all-expenses paid trip on October 23 from O’Hare airport. They will land in Paris, France and return home on October 31.

