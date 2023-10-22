Unseasonable warmth to arrive this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - By all accounts, Sunday turned out to be a very enjoyable October day, thanks to sunshine’s triumphant return as well as a lighter breeze.

Breezes will become much more of a factor in the days ahead, though that might not be a bad thing. While winds are to gust to 30mph or higher over the next couple days, they’re to be warm, southerly breezes, ones likely to send temperatures into the 70s on more than one occasion!

On the downside of things, the pattern looks to turn more active, which may offset the benefits of the warmth at least a bit.

Quite a bit of cloudiness is likely to return to the area overnight into early Monday morning, and it’s possible that a few showers may try to sneak into the region in the early stages of the day. But the day won’t be totally without sun. In fact, quite a bit of it is on tap in the afternoon hours. Along with a southerly wind, temperatures are to soar to near 70° by day’s end.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Mixed sunshine and gusty breezes will import much warmer air into the region Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will likely reach the 70s every day in the upcoming workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With more cloudiness overnight Monday, temperatures won’t fall much below 60°, and with a warmer base from which to start Tuesday, even stronger warming is to take place during the day. When all is said and done, temperatures are to surge into the middle and upper 70s, despite there being an abundance of cloudiness and perhaps a shower here or there. Should we touch 80°, which isn’t at all out of the question, we’d tie a record established exactly six decades ago.

Despite cloudiness, we'll warm up in a big way Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will likely reach the 70s every day in the upcoming workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are to become more likely overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, and thunder’s absolutely possible with any period of wet weather, given the warm, somewhat humid air in place.

Rain chances increase Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Heavier rains are possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’ll be the beginning of a more active weather regime, one that could bring occasional showers and storms on a daily basis from Wednesday through Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the warm side, though, at least through the end of the workweek. High temperatures are to fall between 70° and 75° through Friday, but by the weekend, highs are to only reach the lower 50s.

Temperatures will likely reach the 70s every day in the upcoming workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will likely reach the 70s every day in the upcoming workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will likely reach the 70s every day in the upcoming workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we look into next week, there’s a noticeable shift to colder weather. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday are to top out in the 40s, including a frigid 43° forecast high temperature on Halloween.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.