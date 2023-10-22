Sunny Sunday before a soggy week for Rockford

By DJ Baker
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight our winds gradually start to weaken and clouds start to dissipate. We’ve been looking at the possibility of frost the past few days, but with winds still at 5 to 10 mph, the concern for frost has diminished. Overnight lows are in the mid-30s.

Tonight we become clear but with winds at 5 to 10 mph we shouldn't see any frost(DJ Baker)

Tomorrow looks to be a perfect fall day. The sun will be bright and unobstructed. Winds drop to 5 mph, leaving us with beautiful highs in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow will be a perfect day to enjoy fall activities such as an apple orchard(DJ Baker)

Sunday night, clouds start to increase overnight, bringing a slight chance for rain. Lows are in the upper 30s.

Sunday night clouds start to build brining in rain chances(DJ Baker)

On Monday, our winds from the south will influence our temperatures, as we will see highs in the mid-60s. There are rain chances mostly before noon as well.

Monday winds from the south increase our temperatures and bring in chances for rain(DJ Baker)

On Tuesday, we will be well above average for our temperatures. Highs are in the mid- to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for a stray shower or two and even a rumble of thunder.

Wednesday and Thursday, cloudy skies with shower chances will continue, meaning our drought may be eliminated all together.

