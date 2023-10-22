Sunny Sunday before a soggy week for Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight our winds gradually start to weaken and clouds start to dissipate. We’ve been looking at the possibility of frost the past few days, but with winds still at 5 to 10 mph, the concern for frost has diminished. Overnight lows are in the mid-30s.
Tomorrow looks to be a perfect fall day. The sun will be bright and unobstructed. Winds drop to 5 mph, leaving us with beautiful highs in the mid-50s.
Sunday night, clouds start to increase overnight, bringing a slight chance for rain. Lows are in the upper 30s.
On Monday, our winds from the south will influence our temperatures, as we will see highs in the mid-60s. There are rain chances mostly before noon as well.
On Tuesday, we will be well above average for our temperatures. Highs are in the mid- to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for a stray shower or two and even a rumble of thunder.
Wednesday and Thursday, cloudy skies with shower chances will continue, meaning our drought may be eliminated all together.
