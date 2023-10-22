Special Olympics Illinois Fall Games returns to Machesney Park

By Miriam Nesemeier
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 400 athletes from across the country and locally participate in the Special Olympics Illinois Fall Games this weekend as the games return to the Rockford region.

Special Olympics Illinois is a non-profit sports organization that promotes inclusion, education, and personal development. Saturday’s events include a volleyball and equestrian competition. Sarah Kim has been a unified volleyball partner for the past two years. She helps athletes on the court and says she loves watching the athletes have fun.

“I think it’s definitely a really important event because a lot of athletes can come out and compete and show what they have been working so hard for and so I think if everyone comes out and supports them, they’ll just feel appreciated and welcomed more into the community.”

Tracy Hilliard is in her 32nd year as director and hopes she’s impacted the lives of others who compete.

“I think one of the best benefits from this is you get to see the impact your work makes when we come to our sporting events the athletes and just the ability that they are out there competing and just having a good time.”

The volleyball teams will be competing this Sunday Oct. 21 at Harlem High School in Machesney Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hilliard says special Olympics Illinois is always looking for more volunteers. If you’re interested, click here for more information on how to get involved.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edmond Lilly, 31, faces first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.
Police: Rockford murder suspect at-large
Image courtesy MGN
Oregon couple died of a drug overdose, authorities say
Freeport teen reported missing Wednesday morning
Stephenson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Freeport teen
Mugshot of Kathryn Williams after she was arrested and charged in 2018.
Winnebago woman’s alleged Munchausen’s syndrome trial underway
First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night.
Name released of boater whose body was recovered from the Rock River

Latest News

The narrative is about a boy who finds out who he is in life and that people should always...
Rockford filmmaker invites community to his visual album premiere
special Olympics
Prelude to Lif3
Prelude to Lif3
Attendees heard from a panel of women who share how to celebrate life through dealing with...
Pain to Power: Celebrating life amid its challenges