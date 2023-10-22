Special Olympics Illinois Fall Games returns to Machesney Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 400 athletes from across the country and locally participate in the Special Olympics Illinois Fall Games this weekend as the games return to the Rockford region.

Special Olympics Illinois is a non-profit sports organization that promotes inclusion, education, and personal development. Saturday’s events include a volleyball and equestrian competition. Sarah Kim has been a unified volleyball partner for the past two years. She helps athletes on the court and says she loves watching the athletes have fun.

“I think it’s definitely a really important event because a lot of athletes can come out and compete and show what they have been working so hard for and so I think if everyone comes out and supports them, they’ll just feel appreciated and welcomed more into the community.”

Tracy Hilliard is in her 32nd year as director and hopes she’s impacted the lives of others who compete.

“I think one of the best benefits from this is you get to see the impact your work makes when we come to our sporting events the athletes and just the ability that they are out there competing and just having a good time.”

The volleyball teams will be competing this Sunday Oct. 21 at Harlem High School in Machesney Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hilliard says special Olympics Illinois is always looking for more volunteers. If you’re interested, click here for more information on how to get involved.

