Several family fun festivities planned for Rockford’s Fall on the farm

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lockwood Park celebrates the return of Fall on the Farm this weekend.

Attendees got to enjoy attractions such as a corn maze, tractor rides and many more fall activities. New activities this year include a straw slide and a straw mountain.

Program and Animal Coordinator Nicole Cabe says planning this event brings a smile to her face:

“My favorite part is when I can slow down after we’ve set everything up and taken all the time to plan and just watch everyone enjoy the event. All the families together playing and smiling and having a really good time.”

Those who didn’t get the chance to go Saturday can go Sunday as they will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lockwood Park at 5201 Safford Road in Rockford. There is an admission fee except for those ages two and under who get in for free.

