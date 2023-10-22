Rockford filmmaker invites community to his visual album premiere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s first Indian Muslim filmmaker and six time nationally nominated short filmmaker Yash Musabi hosted a red-carpet premier Saturday for his new visual album ‘Prelude to L1f3′.

Yash celebrates five years of his visual album project at the Nordlof center in Rockford. ‘Prelude to L1f3′ is a music video and movie combined that takes place in Rockford, Wisconsin and Las Vegas.

“I wrote the script to ‘Prelude to L1f3′ to test my skills as a young filmmaker. So, I wrote this and I’m like it will take three months, five years later here we are. I don’t know it just kind of came from the drive of wanting to make a bunch of music videos that all correlated to my album,” says Musabi.

He says his narrative is about a boy who finds out who he is in life and that people should always chase their dreams because anything is possible.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.