Pain to Power: Celebrating life amid its challenges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Celebrating life through the hurts from domestic violence, lupus, and breast cancer” that’s the goal of Saturday’s Pain to Power event hosted by the Positive Reflections Community Outreach Foundation and HerSister.

Attendees heard from a panel of women who share how to celebrate life through dealing with certain obstacles. Several women business owners were also present to sell their products to people and network with the community. Positive Reflections President Janene Stephenson says the organization’s mission is to empower young girls and moms to succeed in life.

“You don’t know people are going through these stories unless they talk about it. I think talking about it and helping other ladies going through this situation will help them to try and cope with some of these decisions they have in life.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.