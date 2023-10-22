Loves Park auto dealer hosts community event for Toyota, Lexus enthusiasts

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a hundred Toyota and Lexus owners and enthusiasts line Anderson Toyota’s parking lot Saturday to share ideas with others on how to make their vehicle unique.

The dealership got the idea after seeing something similar that Wanderlost Overland did. Wanderlost Overland offers the community ideas on how to modify their outdoor trucks and SUVs. Dealership General Manager Rickey Stout says it’s really neat to see what people do to trick out their vehicles: There was one with a tent on top of it and others with lights on them.

“Most importantly it’s community support: getting out here, having some fun, introduce ourselves with new people and hopefully make some new friends and pick up a new hobby.”

“It’s the comradery. Bringing likeminded people together to talk about their hobbies and just make plans for future events and such. It’s just a great way to get people together,” says Mark Morrall with Wanderlost Overland,

