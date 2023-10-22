Loves Park auto dealer hosts community event for Toyota, Lexus enthusiasts

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a hundred Toyota and Lexus owners and enthusiasts line Anderson Toyota’s parking lot Saturday to share ideas with others on how to make their vehicle unique.

The dealership got the idea after seeing something similar that Wanderlost Overland did. Wanderlost Overland offers the community ideas on how to modify their outdoor trucks and SUVs. Dealership General Manager Rickey Stout says it’s really neat to see what people do to trick out their vehicles: There was one with a tent on top of it and others with lights on them.

“Most importantly it’s community support: getting out here, having some fun, introduce ourselves with new people and hopefully make some new friends and pick up a new hobby.”

“It’s the comradery. Bringing likeminded people together to talk about their hobbies and just make plans for future events and such. It’s just a great way to get people together,” says Mark Morrall with Wanderlost Overland,

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edmond Lilly, 31, faces first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.
Police: Rockford murder suspect at-large
Image courtesy MGN
Oregon couple died of a drug overdose, authorities say
Freeport teen reported missing Wednesday morning
Stephenson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Freeport teen
First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night.
Name released of boater whose body was recovered from the Rock River
Stateline family set to write final chapter after decades of Rockford Speedway racing
Stateline family set to write final chapter after decades of Rockford Speedway racing

Latest News

Attendees heard from a panel of women who share how to celebrate life through dealing with...
Pain to Power: Celebrating life amid its challenges
Fall on the farm
Several family fun festivities planned for Rockford’s Fall on the farm
Three-peat: Lena-Winslow football captures third straight state title
IHSA, I8FA release brackets for 2023 football postseason
Fall on the farm
Several family fun festivities planned for Rockford’s Fall on the farm