IHSA, I8FA release brackets for 2023 football postseason
Dozens of stateline schools will return to the gridiron next weekend
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - 272 Illinois high school football teams now know the road to becoming a state champion this fall as the IHSA and I8FA released their brackets Saturday. Here are all the matchups featuring stateline schools, times at dates TBD:
8-Player:
#11 West Prairie vs. #6 Polo
#14 Orangeville vs. #3 Milledgeville
#10 South Beloit vs. #7 Flanagan
#15 Hiawatha vs. #2 Amboy
Class 1A:
#16 Lutheran vs. #1 Lena-Winslow
#9 Ottawa Marquette vs. #8 Forreston
#10 ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. #7 Newman
Class 2A:
No Local Teams
Class 3A:
#16 Chicago Noble/Hansberry vs. #1 Byron
#13 Stillman Valley vs. #4 Chicago Noble/Johnson
#12 Oregon vs. #5 Du-Pec
#10 Monmouth-Roseville vs. #7 North Boone
Class 4A:
#15 Chicago Phillips vs. #2 Boylan
#14 Plano vs. #3 Dixon
Class 5A:
#9 Rochelle vs. #8 St. Francis
#12 Evergreen Park vs. #5 Sycamore
#16 Sterling vs. #1 Chicago Payton
Class 6A:
#13 Amundsen vs. #4 Belvidere North
Class 7A:
#24 Harlem vs. #7 Glenbard East
#31 Auburn vs. #2 Hononegah
Class 8A
No Local Teams
