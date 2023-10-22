IHSA, I8FA release brackets for 2023 football postseason

Dozens of stateline schools will return to the gridiron next weekend
Three-peat: Lena-Winslow football captures third straight state title
Three-peat: Lena-Winslow football captures third straight state title
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - 272 Illinois high school football teams now know the road to becoming a state champion this fall as the IHSA and I8FA released their brackets Saturday. Here are all the matchups featuring stateline schools, times at dates TBD:

8-Player:

#11 West Prairie vs. #6 Polo

#14 Orangeville vs. #3 Milledgeville

#10 South Beloit vs. #7 Flanagan

#15 Hiawatha vs. #2 Amboy

Class 1A:

#16 Lutheran vs. #1 Lena-Winslow

#9 Ottawa Marquette vs. #8 Forreston

#10 ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. #7 Newman

Class 2A:

No Local Teams

Class 3A:

#16 Chicago Noble/Hansberry vs. #1 Byron

#13 Stillman Valley vs. #4 Chicago Noble/Johnson

#12 Oregon vs. #5 Du-Pec

#10 Monmouth-Roseville vs. #7 North Boone

Class 4A:

#15 Chicago Phillips vs. #2 Boylan

#14 Plano vs. #3 Dixon

Class 5A:

#9 Rochelle vs. #8 St. Francis

#12 Evergreen Park vs. #5 Sycamore

#16 Sterling vs. #1 Chicago Payton

Class 6A:

#13 Amundsen vs. #4 Belvidere North

Class 7A:

#24 Harlem vs. #7 Glenbard East

#31 Auburn vs. #2 Hononegah

Class 8A

No Local Teams

