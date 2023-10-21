VOICES hosts ‘In Their Shoes’ domestic violence awareness event

Domestic Violence Awareness
Domestic Violence Awareness(MGN)
By Brea Walters
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Through the month of October VOICES of Stephenson County has had multiple events to support.

“We’re Stronger Together: In Their Shoes Community Against Domestic Violence,” was a Oct. 20 at the Freeport Public Library. People were able to drop in anytime. VOICES helped to raise awareness about domestic abuse in a unique way.

This event has helped community members understand the challenges and barriers survivors face. People were enabled to experience the decisions an individual in an abusive relationship would make.

An In Their Shoes event is also planned for Oct. 26 at Highland Community College for HCC students and staff.

