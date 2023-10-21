Police: Rockford murder suspect at-large

Edmond Lilly, 31, faces first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.
Edmond Lilly, 31, faces first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.(Rockford Police Department)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to help locate a man wanted in an Oct. 5 murder case.

Edmond Lilly, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Charles Gholson.

Gholson, 38, was found Oct. 5 with life-threatening injuries in the 400 block of S. Independence Avenue.

Police say three other shooting victims ages 30, 35 and 36 suffered severe injuries at the scene.

Marlo Perkins, 33, also faces murder and aggravated battery charges. Perkins is currently in custody.

Anyone with information on Lilly’s whereabouts can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

