How do old wives’ tales compare to the Rockford area’s actual winter forecast

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Everybody hears old wives’ tales, like “chewing gum stays in your stomach for seven years” or “you must wait 30 minutes after eating before swimming to avoid cramps.” My personal favorite is the five-second rule, “you can still eat a piece of food that has fallen on the ground if it is less than five seconds.” There always seems to be a “tale” about everything we do, even our weather.

But, some tales are more accurate than others.

In winter, there are a few ways we can “tell” what to expect. Let’s start with woolly bear caterpillars. The more black and thick they are, the harsher the winter. 23 News weather anchor Aaron Wilson showed on on Wednesday’s noon show. We saw more brown than black on his worm, so that means we should see a warmer winter.

The tails of squirrels can be an indicator of what’s to come. The bushier the tail, the colder the winter. The squirrels I’ve recently seen sport thinner tails.

August is a popular month for old wives’ tales to circulate. The creator usually takes previous weather events and apply it to the future. One saying claims if the first week of August is warm, we can expect a long and snowy winter. Since our most recent August was below normal, we’ll likely see a shorter, drier season. Some use that same analogy with fog. The number of foggy days in August will correlate with the number of snowy days. We had eight days of fog in August, which is below our normal number of days - 14.5 - during an El Niño winter.

The Farmer’s Almanac uses different forecasting tools, like astrology and old wives’ tales, to predict each season. This year, the authors predict a cold, wet winter. This disagrees with the climate prediction center’s winter outlook, which is planning for a warm winter with an average amount of precipitation.

With all the different opinions, we will just have to see what our winter has in store.

