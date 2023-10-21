Halloween pranks could get you into legal trouble

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smashing pumpkins and egging people’s houses may seem like innocent pranks but you could be charged with a misdemeanor in Illinois.

Anyone including those older than 18, or those younger, could face consequences for their actions.

With Halloween more than a week away some people will find ways to have a bit of “devilish” fun aside from trick or treating. But one attorney says some of those actions can carry serious consequences.

“If you would not want it to happen to you. Just don’t do it,” says Granger. “Things may seem minor. But the way it looks in someone else’s view is something major... They spend a lot of money on these decorations to make a good experience for the community.”

Granger says pranks like smashing pumpkins are basically criminal damage to property. If those damages are more than $500 it’s a class four felony.

“Not only you’re going to be having to pay for the property damage, but potentially having something on your record can help expect your future in terms of jobs, and other careers.”

Granger says juveniles might be able to participate in other programs to get the charges removed but there is no guarantee. And it’s not just property crimes that we have to worry about. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says people can also hide substances like fentanyl in candy.

“Unfortunately, we’re in this time of stage of the game where somebody might try to pull a prank on the kids.”

But both Granger and Caruana say the good news is there are more resources available like security cameras to track down criminals.

“we’re just asking everyone to have a good time. Enjoy the costumes enjoy the Halloween holiday and you know, and then move forward.”

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley had this to say about Halloween pranks:

“While Halloween pranks may seem to be all in good fun, sometimes they rise to the level of being against the law. Our office has charged offenses like criminal damage to property and even battery or assault in some cases. When in doubt, just don’t do it. We’d like everyone to have a fun Halloween, but to do so safely and responsibly. Also, if your evening involves drinking alcohol, please remember to designate a sober driver. Don’t drive under the influence.”

