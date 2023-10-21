Football Frenzy - week 9
Plenty of excitement for the last week of the regular season
BNC
Byron 43, Stillman Valley 7
North Boone 34, Dixon 62
Oregon 48, Rockford Christian 13
Rock Falls 41, Winnebago 35
Rockford Lutheran 20, Genoa-Kingston 12
NIC-10
Guilford 14, Belvidere North 24
Belvidere 18, Harlem 57
Freeport 0, Boylan 42
Hononegah 40, Auburn 12
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 36, Forreston 8
Eastland Pearl-City 28, Dakota 8
Du-Pec 18, Althoff 41
Fulton 66, West Carroll 0
Stockton 24, Galena 27
Non-conference
Moline 17, Sterling 22
Newman Central 50, Mendota 0
Rochelle 30, Richmond-Burton 20
Sycamore 14, Morris 22
8-man
St. Anne 48, Ashton-Franklin 20
Peoria Quest 0, Orangeville 1
Polo 6, Amboy 52
South Beloit 25, Christian Life 24
Hiawatha 24, Peoria Heights 40
