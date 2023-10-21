Football Frenzy - week 9

Plenty of excitement for the last week of the regular season
By Gia Lanci and Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of excitement for the last week of the regular season

BNC

Byron 43, Stillman Valley 7

North Boone 34, Dixon 62

Oregon 48, Rockford Christian 13

Rock Falls 41, Winnebago 35

Rockford Lutheran 20, Genoa-Kingston 12

NIC-10

Guilford 14, Belvidere North 24

Belvidere 18, Harlem 57

Freeport 0, Boylan 42

Hononegah 40, Auburn 12

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 36, Forreston 8

Eastland Pearl-City 28, Dakota 8

Du-Pec 18, Althoff 41

Fulton 66, West Carroll 0

Stockton 24, Galena 27

Non-conference

Moline 17, Sterling 22

Newman Central 50, Mendota 0

Rochelle 30, Richmond-Burton 20

Sycamore 14, Morris 22

8-man

St. Anne 48, Ashton-Franklin 20

Peoria Quest 0, Orangeville 1

Polo 6, Amboy 52

South Beloit 25, Christian Life 24

Hiawatha 24, Peoria Heights 40

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With beautiful fall weather, it’s easy to forget winter is on the way. Changes in sea surfaces...
Experts say warmer winter headed for the stateline
According to an article by Shaw Local, Diaz scammed a Nebraska senior out of more than $70,000.
Report: Dixon woman charged with stealing at least $70K from senior woman
First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night.
Name released of boater whose body was recovered from the Rock River
Freeport teen reported missing Wednesday morning
Stephenson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Freeport teen
Willie E. Thomas, Jr.
Man convicted in Rockford attempted murder

Latest News

The Bulldogs give the Panthers a fight for the NUIC title
Lena-Winslow volleyball becomes the undefeated NUIC conference champ
Stateline family set to write final chapter after decades of Rockford Speedway racing
Stateline family set to write final chapter after decades of Rockford Speedway racing
sycamore soccer
Sycamore boys soccer fights rival Kaneland in regional semifinals
Lutheran alum James Robinson joins Packers practice squad
Lutheran alum James Robinson joins Packers practice squad