Why the recent rainfall was so rare and impactful

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday, the 13th, is often thought of as unlucky. This past Friday proved no different, especially for farmers, as they were forced to pause their harvest because of the significant wet conditions.

We received 2.71 inches of rain that day. That’s only .03 inches shy of our normal rainfall total for the month of October. To put this number in perspective, we usually see rainfall of more than 2 inches on a single October day about once every 14 to 15 years. To emphasize our point even more, only one other day since 1893 did Rockford receive more rain than this past Friday. It was 4.78 inches of precipitation on Oct. 10, 1954.

This rain, in addition to an already wet October, brought our total rainfall up to 4 inches. Last week, 22.20% of our viewing area was in a severe drought and 65.71% in a moderate drought. Now, none of our area is in a severe drought, and only a sliver, .04%, is in a moderate drought; 73.22% is abnormally dry.

Updated drought monitor through 10-19-23 (DJ Baker)

