A very breezy Saturday is in store for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds are quickly eroding from our sky, allowing this afternoon to be mostly sunny. A strong northwest wind will limit how warm we get today, as highs are in the upper 50s.

The last round of regular-season football games is tonight, and the weather couldn’t be any nicer. Temperatures will stay around the 50-degree mark throughout the games this evening.

Tonight, our winds calm down to about 5 mph. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-40s.

Low pressure brings in an occluding front early Saturday, bringing much stronger winds behind it. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. This front also brings cloud cover into the Stateline, meaning we’ll start our Saturday sunny, then by the afternoon we return to cloudy skies. Highs will be right around 60 degrees.

Saturday night, our winds quickly weaken to 5 mph. This makes our clear sky and lows in the mid-30s have the potential to make patchy frost to form.

Sunday looks to be a beautiful fall day, as highs are in the mid-50s with sunny skies.

Next week, we start a warm trend. On Monday, we have a high in the lower 60s with slight chances for rain. Then Tuesday, our highs return to the 70s thanks to high pressure bringing in warm southerly air.

