Think Big launches monthly luncheon empowering women

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. Sheila Hill, founder of Think Big minority and women-owned business accelerator announce an initiative aimed at helping women take charge of their personal and professional growth.

Dr. Hill created the Women Empowerment Luncheon in collaboration with “Women & Wealth.”

The monthly events are meant to be a transformative experience and are designed to empower attendees to be intentional about their direction, purpose and network within the community.

Women Empowerment Luncheon acts as an extension of this initiative, furthering the mission of empowering women to lead wealthy lives, forge successful careers and build thriving businesses.

The events kick off October 19. They will reoccur on every third Thursday of the month.

