Stateline family set to write final chapter after decades of Rockford Speedway racing

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - For the Reynolds family, racing is their life.

“I think that’s the biggest thing in our family is racing,” Jon Reynolds Jr. said. “It’s all that we talk about at Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, or whatever, it’s all about racing.”

“About the Speedway, almost every friend I have is from the Speedway,” Jon Reynolds Sr. said.

The family is gearing up for their final set of races at Rockford Speedway, as the track wraps its 76th and final season in the next few weeks.

“It’ll be worse for me next year in the spring when we ain’t doing it,” Reynolds Sr. said. “We’re so busy during the year racing every weekend and we race other places and it ain’t quite sunk into me.”

“I’m not going to think about it until 5 o’clock next Saturday,” Reynolds Jr. said.

But before the Speedway closes for good, Reynolds Jr. is making sure his 7-year-old son Jarrett gets to compete, making him the final Reynolds family member to compete on the hometown track.

“It’s really good to even be in a racecar and even to race,” Jarrett Reynolds said.

“He’s (Jarrett) got his whole career planned out, and most of it had to do with the Rockford Speedway so when the news came out, I think he was more brokenhearted than anybody, but that’s why we kind of sped this deal up with his bandolero just to get out here one time so he can say he raced,” Reynolds Sr. said.

“Everyone’s got stories, we’ll enjoy their stories and hopefully they’ll enjoy some of ours as well,” Reynolds jr. said.

“Us three all grew up there so it’s sad to have the last weekend but also happy because me and him (Reynolds jr.) get to race,” Jarrett Reynolds said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.