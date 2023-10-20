Rosecrance salutes military veterans with awareness event

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local health services clinic says “Thank You,” to military veterans by bringing attention to challenges they face after duty.

An event at the Rosecrance Harrison campus on Thursday hosted several speakers, including Sen. Steve Stadleman and Rep. Maurice West, who touched on supporting those who served on the front lines by giving them access to the proper care they need on their path to recovery.

Organizers say supporting military veterans takes many forms, including ways to overcome mental health barriers.

