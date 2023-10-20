Public hearing to discuss proposed improvements on U.S. Business 20

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 25th, the Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed improvements of U.S. Business 20 in Boone County.

Topics of discussion include updates on the preliminary engineering and environmental study for improving a 4-mile stretch from Shaw Road through the State Street and Appleton Road intersection in Belvidere. The study evaluates the possible reconstruction and expansion of the road from two to four lanes and the safety of the road. The public can register here.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an in-person event for public comment from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday, October 30th at the Rivers Edge Recreation Center in Belvidere. This event will not have a presentation. It is just for public comment. Recordings will be posted online after the hearing here.

This is part of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Rebuild Illinois program which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.