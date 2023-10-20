Oregon couple died of a drug overdose, authorities say

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long death investigation ends Friday after authorities release the results of a toxicology report.

The Ogle County Coroner’s Office says the toxicology report shows Philip Bausone, 50, and Becki Bausone, 54, died of a drug overdose.

On Aug. 28, police dispatched to 807 Franklin St. for a welfare check, but found the couple inside the home.

The information officially closed the case after no other evidence contributing to the deaths was found during the investigation.

Authorities extended thanks to all departments that helped with the investigation.

