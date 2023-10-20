North Boone Fire Dept. make donation to OSF HealthCare breast cancer clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The North Boone Fire Department presents a check to OSF HealthCare’s breast cancer clinic on Thursday, October 19.

North Boone Fire District No. 3 held a fundraiser selling sweatshirts. All proceeds from the shirts go to OSF HealthCare’s breast cancer clinic.

The crew brought firetrucks to OSF and all wore their fundraiser sweatshirts.

They present the check at the OSF HealthCare Patricia D. Pepe Center for Cancer Care.

