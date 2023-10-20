North Boone Fire Dept. make donation to OSF HealthCare breast cancer clinic

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The North Boone Fire Department presents a check to OSF HealthCare’s breast cancer clinic on Thursday, October 19.

North Boone Fire District No. 3 held a fundraiser selling sweatshirts. All proceeds from the shirts go to OSF HealthCare’s breast cancer clinic.

The crew brought firetrucks to OSF and all wore their fundraiser sweatshirts.

They present the check at the OSF HealthCare Patricia D. Pepe Center for Cancer Care.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With beautiful fall weather, it’s easy to forget winter is on the way. Changes in sea surfaces...
Experts say warmer winter headed for the stateline
According to an article by Shaw Local, Diaz scammed a Nebraska senior out of more than $70,000.
Report: Dixon woman charged with stealing at least $70K from senior woman
First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night.
Name released of boater whose body was recovered from the Rock River
Willie E. Thomas, Jr.
Man convicted in Rockford attempted murder
Freeport teen reported missing Wednesday morning
Stephenson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Freeport teen

Latest News

Image courtesy MGN
Oregon couple died of a drug overdose, authorities say
North Boone Fire Dept. make donation to OSF HealthCare’s breast cancer clinic
North Boone Fire Dept. make donation to OSF HealthCare’s breast cancer clinic
A local breast cancer survivor teamed up with other women warriors to provide support for women...
Local breast cancer support group provides hope for women in the stateline
A local breast cancer survivor teamed up with other women warriors to provide support for women...
Local breast cancer support group provides hope for women in the stateline