Local breast cancer support group provides hope for women in the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local breast cancer survivor teamed up with other women warriors to provide support for women just like them.

The American Cancer Society says the average woman has a one in eight chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. For women in their 30s, the chance is closer to 1 in 225.

Diagnosed at age 35, Ashley Rogers was fortunate to find the support of two women, Melissa Stucky and Brittany Long, who were already facing their own battle with breast cancer. Coming together, the three women found an endless supply of support, something they realized they could share with other people.

“We just felt we needed that support and then we realized that it’s not just us,” Ashley says. “There’s a lot of other women that are under the age of 50 that were diagnosed and considered young breast cancer.”

From the support given to each other, “The Breasties,” were born. The women took to Facebook to create a support group called Young Breast Cancer Warriors of Northern Illinois, a group that quickly went from three women to more than 100 people.

“While you can educate somebody on something that you’ve had done, you also have questions on what I should expect for this treatment or what should I expect for this test. It’s a great community to ask questions and be supportive because there’s always new things coming out.”

Ashley says while it is unfortunate their group is needed, providing the growing number of young, diagnosed women need their support.

“We really grew out of a need that the three of us had for support,” Ashley says. “It’s just so overwhelming at the beginning when you are told that you have cancer. You feel like you still have your whole life ahead of you. You’re young, you still have so many plans, so we just really wanted to be that support for other people.”

Created as a safe space for women to talk about their breast cancer journey, Young Breast Cancer Warriors of Northern Illinois accepts all women receiving treatment or monitoring for breast cancer. You can visit their Facebook page here.

At this time, the American Cancer Society says there are more than 4 million survivors of breast cancer in the United States, including those currently still going through treatment.

