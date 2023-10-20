Kathryn Williams trial continues another day, medical child abuse specialist cross examined

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago mother accused of medically abusing her two children for nine years will soon learn her fate.

Thursday’s proceedings began at nine this morning where Judge Debra Schafer listened to the testimony from medical child abuse specialist, Dr. Angela Rabbit where she was cross examined. Winnebago States Attorney Ken Larue represents the state while Sheldon Green is the defense attorney for Kathryn Williams. Rabbit began investigating Williams and her husband after being alerted to a potential exaggeration of medical symptoms.

“We could say a lot of things and, but we need the specialist, the experts, who are able to say ‘This is what’- you know, medical child abuse is, and this is how we believe it was conducted’ so, without the doctors we would not have a case,” Larue explains.

Kathryn Williams, 53, is the mother to two teenagers, an 18-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy. Williams faces 24 felonies but attempted murder was dismissed over allegedly medically abusing her then 13 and 11-year-old kids for nine years. Williams daughter was the main focus during the proceedings where they highlighted her many surgeries. She had her colon and gallbladder removed along with multiple feeding tubes, excessive IV fluids and an large amount of pain medication that potentially led to her opioid addiction. Williams son’s multiple brain surgeries and also an opioid addiction was briefly touched on during the proceedings.

The court room was radiating with anger and felt very heavy as Williams family members sat in the court room. Christopher Williams, 51, the children’s father, appeared to be distraught and upset over the situation as he held his head in his hands.

“The case against the father was dismissed based up medical records with the interactions with the defendant,” said Larue, “Now she’s standing charge with several offenses including aggravated battery to a child both the class acts and class three misdemeanor theft by deception for for defrauding make a wish foundation.”

Christopher Williams claims he will not comment on the trial until after it has ended.

Sheldon Green, Williams defense attorney, says he does not believe Williams is guilty and the states experts did not review their own records well enough to prove their case.

Williams next bench trial will take place on Monday, Oct. 23 where one more witness will be cross examined.

