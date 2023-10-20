IDOT to host virtual hearing on Belvidere US Business 20 improvements

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed improvements of U.S. Business 20 in Boone County.

Organizers will update the public on the preliminary engineering and environmental study for improving a four-mile stretch from Shaw Road through the State Street and Appleton Road intersection in Belvidere. The study evaluates the possible expansion of the road from two to four lanes and safety concerns of the intersection.

Anyone interested in attending the virtual hearing can register here.

IDOT will also hold an in-person event for public comment from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30, at the Rivers Edge Recreation Center in Belvidere.

Those who can’t attend the virtual online after the hearing here.

