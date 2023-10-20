Gwen Stefani gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Published: Oct. 20, 2023
(CNN) – Gwen Stefani has been immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her own star.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer accepted the honor Thursday, flanked by her husband Blake Shelton and her three sons.

With multiple hits that set the soundtrack for the late 90s and 2000s, there’s “No Doubt” Stefani’s star is overdue.

That’s something nice to have under her feet as she walks into spider webs.

