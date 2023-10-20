Governor Pritzker launches tourism grant programs

Illinois State Museum
Illinois State Museum(Mike Linksvayer)
By Brea Walters
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois is the heart of the Midwest and a hotspot for tourism.

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) launched $15.4 million in tourism funding. This funding will go through two grant programs. Those programs are, the Tourism Attractions Grant Program ($10.8 million) and the Tourism Private Sector Grant Program ($4.6 million).

The $10.8 million Tourism Attractions Grant Program will provide funding for the development or improvement of tourism attractions in Illinois like museums, recreation areas, and amusement parks. The goal of the program is to provide assistance for projects that increase the economic impact of tourism throughout Illinois by increasing visitation rates, boosting hotel occupancy, and increasing local hotel and sales tax revenue.

DCEO is also allocating $4.6 million through the Tourism Private Sector Grant Program which provides funding to entities to attract, host and develop new or enhanced events and festivals across Illinois.

Eligible entities can apply for grants to attract, develop, and improve new and existing tourism-related projects in an effort to boost tourism across the state. Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.

Interested parties are also encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov for application assistance.

