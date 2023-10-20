Christian Life schools holds rally to extend tax scholarship program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rallying for a cause that could save the scholarships of more than 30,000 students.

Part of the Invest in Kids Act could be changing. The acts Tax Credit Scholarship Program is on the chopping block and the program could end if not renewed by the end of the year.

The Tax Credit Scholarship Program was implemented in 2017, giving low-income families an opportunity to send their child to a private or parochial school. Funding for the program comes from individuals or businesses who pay for student scholarships in exchange for a 75% income tax credit.

Illinois State Senator Dave Syverson says the program might come to an end.

“The Governor chose in the budget this year to take that program and eliminate it. That’s really left a lot of families in a lurch,” said Syverson. “It’s had really no impact on public school funding, they continue to receive record amounts of money.”

Stacy Moore’s son, Wyatt, was diagnosed with ADHD in elementary school. One year later, Doctors said he has Asperger’s syndrome.

Thanks to the Invest in Kids Tax Credit Scholarship Program, Stacy was able to enroll her son in a school that would better help him thrive.

“I needed him in a smaller setting. Less kids in the classroom meant more focus on him and he didn’t have a lot of distractions and it would be a better education for him,” said Stacy. “I’m a single mom, I had to work 2 jobs to be able to afford to send him to school. I was introduced to the invest in kids’ scholarship fund, I actually received a scholarship that paid for his entire tuition, which was a huge financial success for me.”

According to Christian Life’s Head of School Doctor Judith Bethge, 130 students in the Stateline region receive the scholarship. 56% of Christian Life’s scholarship recipients are students of color.

23 News reached out to members of the Democratic party of Illinois’ General Assembly. They declined to comment or failed to respond in time for our newscast.

