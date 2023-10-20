Belvidere Stellantis Plant workers part of a nationwide ‘strike fever’

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of workers nationally and some locally have participated in strikes and labor protests this year with many of them happening simultaneously.

The United Auto Workers strike affecting some in Belvidere is among the latest examples of picketers hitting the streets and fighting for their rights. One expert says this is primarily because workers finally have a voice.

“I think generally it comes down to the workers have had enough.”

Alan Golden is the business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 364. Golden says he understands what the workers on strike are going through to get their piece of the pie.

“We want to make sure that the UAW workers are being compensated like they should for the members themselves and their families with benefits and pensions and the ability to retire.”

Golden believes it’s not a coincidence these strikes happen all at once. A poll from the AFL-CIO reveals that almost 90% of people younger than 30 view unions favorably.

“I think that’s part of moving forward for the American labor movement. Our country is founded and built on working people and working families.”

NIU history professor Rosemary Feurer believes the former Belvidere Stellantis Plant workers went on strike as a show of support after seeing others nationwide do the same.

“They made that campaign for the Belvidere part of this strike that we are not going to sit back and let people being subsidized by the government destroy our community.”

Feurer says actions by former Stellantis workers are an innovative way of delivering the message to auto companies it will do more harm than good to shut down the plant.

“The union officials have in the past just accepted the shutdowns after they do a little bit of protests for to put it on the bargaining table is exciting and maybe a wave of future.”

Feurer says the number of strikes will go up before they come down because workers are not going to achieve much without strikes,

Negotiations between Stellantis and the UAW started in July with the union fighting for better working conditions and more pay.

