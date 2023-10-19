Why are leaves different colors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During autumn, temperatures decrease and break down the chlorophyll in leaves. Without this chemical, leaves lose their green color and can become a few different hues. Each color is created by different chemicals.

The most common leaf color is yellow. The chemical xanthophyll is responsible for that and protects the leaf against oxidation caused by photosynthesis. This chemical doesn’t break down like chlorophyll, meaning it stays in the leaf during fall.

Carotene creates the orange hues. It’s in every leaf and helps absorb green and blue light, which chlorophyll cannot. Carotene starts to break down when chlorophyll does, but at a slower rate. The orange color is more prominent with warmer temperatures.

Red is the rarest color, and it is created with anthocyanin. The chemical is produced by an increase in sugar production which usually happens during excessively warm and sunny starts in October. That’s what we are seeing this fall.

There are a few natural factors that influence when leaves change and what colors they become. Some plants are able to keep chlorophyll longer by having a waxy coat or by closing the pores on the leaf. This keeps their leaves green even as temperatures start to fall.

Colors can also be affected by how much direct sunlight the leaves get. If they are red, they are getting more sunlight. If they are yellow, they don’t.

