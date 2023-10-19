Teddy bear bomb explodes in parking lot; police make arrest

San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear went off in a parking lot. (San Bernardino PD, Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California arrested someone suspected of putting a teddy bear with explosives in it in a parking lot and detonating it.

San Bernardino police shared surveillance footage on Facebook from outside a business. A person can be seen getting out of an SUV and setting the toy down before it starts to smoke and then explodes.

No one was injured, and the person got back in their car and left.

A police spokesperson said in the post that they responded to a 911 call, reviewed the footage and obtained a search warrant.

Investigators arrested the suspect and said they found a ghost gun, ammunition, a kilo of methamphetamine, illegal fireworks and a ballistic vest among other items at their home.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with several felonies, police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

