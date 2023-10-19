Stephenson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Deputies with the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a missing teenager from rural Freeport.

Chloe Pacheco, 17, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the 2300 block of Lynn Avenue in Freeport.

She is approximately 5′1″ tall, 110 pounds, has black and faded red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved crop top, black jeans with white stitching and black leather combat boots. Chloe was also last seen wearing multiple necklaces, rings on every finger and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252 or reach out to local law enforcement.

