Stateline high school student wins essay competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -One Stateline student won five hundred dollars Wednesday after writing an essay dedicated to the 16th president who served in Illinois Abraham Lincoln.

The winner is Divya Karne from Kieth Country Day School. The essay centers on how the former president would handle many challenges and issues. Karne says it’s important to learn history and the importance of the subject.

“As adults we’re gonna be the people who have to make these decisions getting our feet wet, we don’t have as much responsibility is a good way for us to practice this when we actually these things really matter for us to do.”

