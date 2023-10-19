Stateline high school student wins essay competition

By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -One Stateline student won five hundred dollars Wednesday after writing an essay dedicated to the 16th president who served in Illinois Abraham Lincoln.

The winner is Divya Karne from Kieth Country Day School. The essay centers on how the former president would handle many challenges and issues. Karne says it’s important to learn history and the importance of the subject.

“As adults we’re gonna be the people who have to make these decisions getting our feet wet, we don’t have as much responsibility is a good way for us to practice this when we actually these things really matter for us to do.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an article by Shaw Local, Diaz scammed a Nebraska senior out of more than $70,000.
Report: Dixon woman charged with stealing at least $70K from senior woman
With beautiful fall weather, it’s easy to forget winter is on the way. Changes in sea surfaces...
Experts say warmer winter headed for the stateline
Three suspects wanted in Beloit school vandalism
Three suspects wanted in Beloit school vandalism
Several surrounding volunteer firefighter departments dispatched to Earlville, Ill. Tuesday to...
At least one person hurt in LaSalle County house explosion
Photo of Jeremys friends, Steve and Charlotte, from England (bottom left) and Jeremy and Jen...
Rockford pastor recalls his escape from the Israel-Hamas war

Latest News

Local schools allow students to interact with Rockford business.
Rockford public schools attend career expo
Illinois fell victim to a 2016 cyber-attack of its voter registration database. Although there...
Rockford leaders take steps to ensure a secure 2024 election
Dixon woman charged with stealing at least $70K from senior woman
Dixon woman charged with stealing at least $70K from senior woman
Willie E. Thomas, Jr.
Man convicted in Rockford attempted murder