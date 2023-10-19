Snoozing your alarm could have health benefits, study says

A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing...
A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing can be healthier compared to waking up after the first alarm goes off.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t feel bad if you sleep past your first alarm in the morning, a new study says hitting snooze alarm can be beneficial.

A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing can be healthier compared to waking up after the first alarm goes off.

The research found that brief snooze periods can help against mood decline, improve cognitive functioning and alleviate sleep inertia.

The study, which was conducted on adults, found that most snoozers are younger, not morning people and they sleep an average of 13 minutes less on workdays than people who never snooze.

In the end, the exact amount of sleep needed is not an exact science.

Research done by the American College of Cardiology indicated that the recommended amount needed is seven to eight hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that more than a third of people in the U.S. do not get consistent sleep.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an article by Shaw Local, Diaz scammed a Nebraska senior out of more than $70,000.
Report: Dixon woman charged with stealing at least $70K from senior woman
With beautiful fall weather, it’s easy to forget winter is on the way. Changes in sea surfaces...
Experts say warmer winter headed for the stateline
Three suspects wanted in Beloit school vandalism
Three suspects wanted in Beloit school vandalism
Several surrounding volunteer firefighter departments dispatched to Earlville, Ill. Tuesday to...
At least one person hurt in LaSalle County house explosion
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that...
Lutheran alum James Robinson joins Packers practice squad

Latest News

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.
20 cows killed when semitrailer flips over on interstate highway
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say
Illinois fell victim to a 2016 cyber-attack of its voter registration database. Although there...
Rockford leaders take steps to ensure a secure 2024 election
Dixon woman charged with stealing at least $70K from senior woman
Dixon woman charged with stealing at least $70K from senior woman
San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear...
Teddy bear bomb explodes in parking lot; police make arrest