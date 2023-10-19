Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s Pops series returns to the Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s Pops Series opens on October 21 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. However, there will also be a number of family-friendly activities that afternoon, leading up to the concert at 7:30 p.m.

The first performance will be a tribute to famed conductor Arthur Fiedler and his association with the Boston Pops Orchestra.

RSO’s Music Director, Yaniv Attar, joined 23 News Anchor Conor Hollingsworth during his 4 p.m. show on Thursday to talk about the event.

If you would like to buy tickets to the event, click here.

