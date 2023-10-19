Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s Pops series returns to the Coronado

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s Pops Series opens on October 21 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. However, there will also be a number of family-friendly activities that afternoon, leading up to the concert at 7:30 p.m.

The first performance will be a tribute to famed conductor Arthur Fiedler and his association with the Boston Pops Orchestra.

RSO’s Music Director, Yaniv Attar, joined 23 News Anchor Conor Hollingsworth during his 4 p.m. show on Thursday to talk about the event.

If you would like to buy tickets to the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an article by Shaw Local, Diaz scammed a Nebraska senior out of more than $70,000.
Report: Dixon woman charged with stealing at least $70K from senior woman
With beautiful fall weather, it’s easy to forget winter is on the way. Changes in sea surfaces...
Experts say warmer winter headed for the stateline
Three suspects wanted in Beloit school vandalism
Three suspects wanted in Beloit school vandalism
Willie E. Thomas, Jr.
Man convicted in Rockford attempted murder
Photo of Jeremys friends, Steve and Charlotte, from England (bottom left) and Jeremy and Jen...
Rockford pastor recalls his escape from the Israel-Hamas war

Latest News

First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night.
Name released of boater whose body was recovered from the Rock River
If you're not a fan of classical music but still want to experience the magic of an orchestral...
Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s Pops series returns to the Coronado
Local schools allow students to interact with Rockford business.
Rockford public schools attend career expo
Stateline student wins essay competition
Stateline high school student wins essay competition