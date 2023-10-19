Rockford public schools attend career expo

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Some Rockford public school students got the opportunity to meet with more than a hundred businesses getting insight on different career paths.

More than a thousand students talked with different Rockford businesses at the 12th annual academy expo in the Mercy Health Indoor Sports Center Sportscore Two. Rockford fire, Winnebago county sheriff’s office and tattoo artists were just a few of the booths at the event. Organizers say any job that exists in the region the expo will have it on site.

“We want them to have some sort of experience that helps them figure out what they like and what they don’t like. We really want them to become aware of some sort of career or industry or company that exists in Rockford that they may not know about.”

