Rockford public schools attend career expo

By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Some Rockford public school students got the opportunity to meet with more than a hundred businesses getting insight on different career paths.

More than a thousand students talked with different Rockford businesses at the 12th annual academy expo in the Mercy Health Indoor Sports Center Sportscore Two. Rockford fire, Winnebago county sheriff’s office and tattoo artists were just a few of the booths at the event. Organizers say any job that exists in the region the expo will have it on site.

“We want them to have some sort of experience that helps them figure out what they like and what they don’t like. We really want them to become aware of some sort of career or industry or company that exists in Rockford that they may not know about.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an article by Shaw Local, Diaz scammed a Nebraska senior out of more than $70,000.
Report: Dixon woman charged with stealing at least $70K from senior woman
With beautiful fall weather, it’s easy to forget winter is on the way. Changes in sea surfaces...
Experts say warmer winter headed for the stateline
Three suspects wanted in Beloit school vandalism
Three suspects wanted in Beloit school vandalism
Several surrounding volunteer firefighter departments dispatched to Earlville, Ill. Tuesday to...
At least one person hurt in LaSalle County house explosion
Photo of Jeremys friends, Steve and Charlotte, from England (bottom left) and Jeremy and Jen...
Rockford pastor recalls his escape from the Israel-Hamas war

Latest News

Stateline student wins essay competition
Stateline high school student wins essay competition
Illinois fell victim to a 2016 cyber-attack of its voter registration database. Although there...
Rockford leaders take steps to ensure a secure 2024 election
Dixon woman charged with stealing at least $70K from senior woman
Dixon woman charged with stealing at least $70K from senior woman
Willie E. Thomas, Jr.
Man convicted in Rockford attempted murder