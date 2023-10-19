Rockford leaders take steps to ensure a secure 2024 election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois fell victim to a 2016 cyber-attack on its voter registration database. Although there was no reported impact on voters, the state is being proactive when it comes to security threats.

“Integrity and security are in the forefront when it comes to our election,” says State Rep. Maurice West.

In preparation for the 2024 primary and general election, Rep. West works with other state leaders to minimize the number of security threats to Rockford’s 89,000 registered voters.

“This is our way to ensure that we are ahead of any misinformation or any deep fake information that we saw in 2020.”

West says his biggest concern is how artificial intelligence could make its way into the election.

“When AI is at that place where they can spread its wings and fly move it into election security. We will have that shield in place those measures in place to make sure we are ahead.”

One measure the Rockford Board of Elections has in place is the state’s Cyber Navigator Program, which ensures all 108 jurisdictions have equal access to resources that stop cyber-attacks.

“We understand the importance of protecting the integrity of our elections, Illinoisans should be confident that our elections are administered in a safe and secure manner,” says Jorge Paredes with the Rockford Board of Elections.

The board also has a 24/7 services desk and security operations center... With backup servers created every 15 minutes.

“It’s important to know we are secure every single day, not just election day.”

West adds the state will use its social media platforms to share information with voters to ensure their ballots will be accounted for.

