Mayor McNamara brings back annual holiday card design competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the holiday season fast approaching Mayor McNamara has sent out a call for elementary and middle school students to create designs for his annual holiday card.

The cards will be sent out to local businesses across Rockford thanking them for supporting the community. The winner will get to see their design and name on the holiday card and 10 copies, a $25 gift card to Lino’s and a $25 gift card to Rockford Art Deli.

Holiday Card guidelines:

°Design should be secular or appropriate for all religions and should help capture the feeling of the holiday spirit in Rockford.

°Artwork must be original and no larger than 8.5″ x 11″.

°Design should be created with crayon, watercolors, paints, pencil, ink, markers or colored pencil, so that the winning art can be easily reproduced.

Holiday card designs must be mailed by no later than November 6 to the City of Rockford Mayor’s Office 425 East State Street Rockford, IL 61104.

Entrants should include their name, address, phone number, school, grade and age.

