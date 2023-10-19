Man convicted in Rockford attempted murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has been convicted in the February 2022 stabbing of his ex-girlfriend.

Wille Thomas, Jr., 51, was found guilty of attempted first degree murder, among other charges.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Thomas approached his ex-girlfriend at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Locust Street in Rockford on February 11, 2022. Through a cracked window, Thomas held up a knife to the woman’s neck and told her she was going to die.

Thomas then got in the car and stabbed the woman 11 times as she was was driving. She was able to stop at the intersection of N. Rockton Avenue and N. Winnebago Street, where she escaped and flagged down a school bus.

She hid in the bus, where it was discovered she had stab wounds to the head, chest, arms, shoulder, leg and back.

Investigators discovered Thomas had followed his ex after she left her house for work that day, after work and while she was running errands before the attack.

He was found guilty of the following charges: attempted first degree murder, vehicular invasion, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated stalking and domestic battery.

He will be back in court on January 25, 2024 for a sentencing hearing. He is currently in the Winnebago County Jail with bail set at $75,000.

