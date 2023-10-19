Illinois Mobile Museum of Tolerance fosters positivity through education

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Inspiring kids and adults of all backgrounds by spreading positivity and putting an end to hate and intolerance, a first-of-its-kind traveling museum experience heads to the stateline.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance travels around the Prairie State, spreading awareness about racism, bullying and hate. Wednesday, the bus parked itself at Byron High School, where students were taken onto the bus to participate in interactive activities.

“I think there were some great conversations between kids and some of them became aware of some things that they weren’t. It’s a big picture out there and we have to do what we can to educate our kids and help them be safe,” said Jill Smith, Byron school district librarian.

Inside the bus, inspirational quotes from historical figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., and Gandhi line the walls; TV screens play educational workshops about the civil rights movement and the story of Anne Frank.

“One of the very first communities that we visited; we were teaching a lesson about Anne Frank. There was a kid who raised their hand and said, ‘What is a Jewish person?,’ he had never met a Jewish person. We can open up the door for that conversation and get people to think about strategies and actions they can take to make a difference in their own world,” Elizabeth Blair said, educational associate with the museum.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance first opened in 2021, traveling around Illinois to schools and libraries.

To date, more than 18,000 people have visited the bus.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.