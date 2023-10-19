Edtech programs helps students thrive

By Miriam Nesemeier
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a recent survey conducted by Edmentum, over 300 district administrators and leaders from across the U.S. shared their challenges and priorities in K-12 education. The results showed that one-third of the respondents face personalized intervention challenges, with half of them indicating that the issue is tied to personalizing individual student needs or identifying students who require interventions.

Dr. PJ Caposey, the superintendent of Meridian CUSD 223, was named Illinois Superintendent of the Year for turning around the district’s financial crisis, which included technology limitations. The Meridian school district in Stillman Valley has tackled personal intervention challenges by combining effective educational technology with engaging in-person learning experiences.

Assistant Superintendent Joe Mullikin explains that ed-tech programs have played a crucial role in helping their students stay on track to graduate. He explains that, he has students who have no structure at home or kids who had to take care of siblings and have fallen behind academically.

“When we use Edmentum it’s helped us significantly to help students with credit recovery specifically at the high school and get them on track to be able to graduate.” Mullikin says, “This has allowed us to be able to help support them and to get them to where they need to go. So that they can become successful and have that opportunity to move onto that next level, whatever that may be, and have options available to become the best version of themselves.”

Todd Mahler, Edmentum’s chief product officer says, “Content can be more customized, the types of supports we give English language learners and multi-language learners or students that have different learning deficits. We can tailor the content specifically to them something we could not do in the first generational AI tools.”

