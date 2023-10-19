Cloudy and rainy Thursday for Rockford before sunshine returns for the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This afternoon, clouds prevent us from warming up far beyond our normal high of 61 degrees. Our winds have calmed down considerably, as they will be 5 to 10 mph from the west. We see rain chances after 6 p.m. lasting through the evening.

Tonight rain will be scattered after 6 p.m. rain chances remain through midnight (DJ Baker)

Overnight, we’ll be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s. Winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph from the northwest.

Thursday night we stay dry with partly cloudy skies (DJ Baker)

On Friday, we start the day with cloudy skies, but they will quickly taper off as we head into the afternoon, leaving us mostly sunny. Highs are in the lower 60s.

Friday afternoon looks to be quite pleasant as we will have mostly sunny skies (DJ Baker)

Friday night, a few clouds roll back in with rain chances after 1 a.m. Lows are in the mid-40s.

Friday night we will be partly cloudy (DJ Baker)

Saturday will be a windy one. Winds will be from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Even with mostly sunny skies, the strong breeze reduces our highs to the upper 50s.

Saturday's wind gusts will be on the stronger side (DJ Baker)

The winds do calm overnight, Saturday into Sunday. The amount of cloud cover is not clear yet. One model has us partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 30s. Another model suggests that we will have clear skies overnight, allowing us to reach the mid-30s. The second option could also produce frost. We will update you as models come to a consensus.

This is one model that suggests we will have clear skies which would allow frost to form. (DJ Baker)

Sunday winds remain on the calmer side with sunny skies. Highs are in the mid-50s.

Next week, warm weather is still expected, with high pressure allowing strong southerly winds to produce 70-degree temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure allows winds from the south warming us up next week (DJ Baker)

