Clouds, occasional showers remain intact Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite it not being the nicest looking day in the Stateline Wednesday, it still turned out to be a rather pleasant day, as temperatures soared into the middle and upper 60s on the heels of a rather gusty southerly wind.

A weak cold front has since passed through the region Wednesday evening, bringing with it a band of light rain showers. These should be out of here rather quickly as the evening progresses, likely clearing the region no later than 9:00pm.

Showers should push well to the east by later on in the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quieter conditions are likely to persist through the remainder of the evening and overnight hours, though a very isolated shower can’t be entirely ruled out at any point in time or at any location.

As we look ahead into Thursday, let’s start out by saying our belief is that the vast majority of the day will be dry. However, it’s likely that clouds will be dominant yet again, and a hit or miss shower can’t be ruled out here or there. With that said, I wouldn’t rule out a few peeks of sunshine from time to time either. From a temperature standpoint, high temperatures in the lower 60s appear to be a good bet, though temperatures will likely fall into the 50s in the afternoon as winds lock in out of the northwest.

Most of us will be quiet to start our Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few peeks of sunshine are not out of the question Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few sprinkles or light showers are possible Thursday afternoon, though most of our day will be dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll hold on to clouds and even a slight shower chance Thursday evening, though the vast majority of our Thursday night will be on the dry side.

Showers may linger on a very scattered basis Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds may linger into Friday morning, though every expectation is that we’ll see sunshine quickly emerge as the day progresses. The generous sunshine expected Friday should neutralize the northwesterly winds, at least somewhat, meaning temperatures in the lower 60s are again a good bet.

Friday's to start on a somewhat cloudy note. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to return quickly Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll cloud over a touch Friday night, though all signs point to rain holding off until well after our football games come to a conclusion.

Come Saturday, sunshine will be present, although occasional cloudiness will be around as well. Again, expect seasonable temperatures right around 60°.

Sunshine and clouds will be rather evenly mixed on Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, let’s talk about temperatures. A buckle in our jet stream will allow for temperatures to gradually cool down over the next couple days. That buckle is to remain overhead, in at least some form, through the weekend, which will permit the cooling trend to continue daily. Expect highs of around 63° Thursday and Friday, then an even 60° Saturday and a somewhat chilly, albeit seasonable 57° on Sunday.

A buckle in the jet stream will send a shot of cooler air our way Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A northwesterly jet stream will keep temperatures near normal Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A pool of cooler air may keep thing seasonably cool through the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A pool of cooler air may keep thing seasonably cool through the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Early next week, that buckle shifts eastward, and we start to see a bit of a dome of warmth become established. That dome is to shift rather quickly and dramatically northward, allowing temperatures to surge considerably. We’ll reach the middle 60s on Monday, and 70s are a legitimate possibility both Tuesday and Wednesday!

Temperatures begin to moderate some on on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A big dome of warmth arrives early to next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

You may find yourself asking just how common or uncommon such late season warmth is. On average, our last 70° temperature occurs around October 28, so it’s not at all uncommon. In fact, twice over the past five years, our area has seen temperatures at or above 75° well into November! So, while this may be warmth’s last hurrah for 2023, it’s far from a guarantee!

70s are not at all unheard of this late in the season. In fact, 75°+ temperatures have occurred well into November. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.