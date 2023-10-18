A wet and windy Wednesday for Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds are quickly making their way into the Stateline brining chances for rain behind it. This afternoon between 4 and 6 p.m. we can see our first chances for rain today. I don’t expect any thunder or lightning to occur with this system as we don’t have enough lift in our atmosphere. Scattered showers linger into the evening mainly after 8 p.m. A strong southerly wind at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph allows our highs to reach the mid to upper 60s.
Overnight we remain cloudy with rain chances occurring closer to the morning hours. Wind gusts from the south at 20 mph keep us above 50 degrees for our low.
Thursday overcast skies are expected with isolated showers mainly towards the afternoon hours. Our winds shift to the west with gusts up to 20 mph reducing our highs to the upper 50s.
Thursday evening we’ll have partly cloudy skies with winds from the northwest with gusts at 20 mph. Small chances for an isolated shower or two. Lows are in the mid 40s.
Friday will be a much nicer day as we will have sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.
This weekend partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s make for a beautiful fall weekend.
Next week a strong upper level ridge shifts our winds to be out of the south allowing our temperatures to be much warmer than normal, potentially reaching the 70s.
