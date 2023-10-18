A wet and windy Wednesday for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds are quickly making their way into the Stateline brining chances for rain behind it. This afternoon between 4 and 6 p.m. we can see our first chances for rain today. I don’t expect any thunder or lightning to occur with this system as we don’t have enough lift in our atmosphere. Scattered showers linger into the evening mainly after 8 p.m. A strong southerly wind at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph allows our highs to reach the mid to upper 60s.

This afternoon clouds take over our skies with chances for showers between 4 and 6 (DJ Baker)

Overnight we remain cloudy with rain chances occurring closer to the morning hours. Wind gusts from the south at 20 mph keep us above 50 degrees for our low.

Tonight we have slim chances for overnight rain but our best chances come as the sun is rising Thursday morning (DJ Baker)

Thursday overcast skies are expected with isolated showers mainly towards the afternoon hours. Our winds shift to the west with gusts up to 20 mph reducing our highs to the upper 50s.

Thursday winds will be on the stronger side from the northwest at 20 mph (DJ Baker)

Thursday evening we’ll have partly cloudy skies with winds from the northwest with gusts at 20 mph. Small chances for an isolated shower or two. Lows are in the mid 40s.

Thursday night we have a small rain chance before midnight. Clouds break up overnight giving us partly cloudy skies overnight (DJ Baker)

Friday will be a much nicer day as we will have sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Friday the sun comes back out with winds from the northeast preventing us from getting too warm. (DJ Baker)

This weekend partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s make for a beautiful fall weekend.

Next week a strong upper level ridge shifts our winds to be out of the south allowing our temperatures to be much warmer than normal, potentially reaching the 70s.

Much warmer temperatures are expected next week potentially reaching the 70s. (DJ Baker)

